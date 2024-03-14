‘I Wouldn’t Want To Be Anywhere Else’ – Ben White Speaks After Signing New Arsenal Contract

Arsenal defender, Ben White has declared that the North London club is the best place for him, and he can’t think of any other place he would rather be playing his football right now.

The England international said this shortly after signing a long-term contract extension with Arsenal on Thursday.

White said he is thrilled to continue playing for Arsenal and help the club as they challenge to remain top of the Premier League and in the latter stages of the Champions League.

“I’m so happy – it’s been a long journey, and amazing to sign again and be here for more years. I’ve said before I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, so it’s perfect.

“When you’re in that office, it’s a little more daunting but it’s amazing to sign again and have the same feelings of pride. It’s a really good achievement,” he was quoted to have said on the Arsenal official website.

After committing his future, Ben chatted with Gooner and YouTuber Timbsy as they took a walk around the Sobha Realty Training Centre, and he was asked when he first felt at home at the club.

“I’d probably say not until the pre-season after I joined,” Ben revealed.

“I feel like I’ve always done a year somewhere and left again straight away to go on loan, or go back to Brighton for a year and then come to Arsenal. It was the first time I’ve been back-to-back and stayed somewhere. I think that was probably then when I realised I’m here to stay, and to play,” he added.