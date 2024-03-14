Ben White Signs New Long Term Contract With Arsenal

English footballer, Ben White has signed a new contract with London-based English Premier League club, Arsenal.

This was confirmed in a statement on Thursday from the club.

Since joining us from Brighton & Hove Albion in July 2021, the 26-year-old defender has established himself as a key member of the Arsenal team, making 122 Arsenal appearances in all competitions.

Ben has underlined his versatility during his three seasons in north London, having spent his first campaign in central defence before moving seamlessly into the right-back role where he featured in every single Premier League match last season.

Speaking on the development, Arsenal Sporting Director Edu Gaspar said: “We are so happy to have completed a new long-term contract with Ben. Since Ben joined us, his contribution and commitment have been of such high quality. Our supporters love him, we love him and we look forward to enjoying Ben’s performances with us for years to come.”

Manager Mikel Arteta added: “It’s great news that Ben is committing his future to the club. Ben is a key player for us, a top professional with a winning mentality, and one of the guys who leads by example every day. Ben’s ability, determination and positive attitude are so important, but he is also a great character and human being. We all look forward to continue working with Ben in the coming years.”

Ben spent his early career at Brighton, making his debut at the age of 18 before spending valuable time on loan at Newport County in League Two, Peterborough United in League One and Leeds United, where he won the club’s Young Player of Year award in the 2019/20 Championship-winning squad.