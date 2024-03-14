Any Kidnapper Caught Should Be Given Capital Punishment – Remi Tinubu

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reiterated her call for capital punishment for kidnappers in the country.

She reiterated this on Thursday when she received the Senators representing the three senatorial Districts of Lagos State in her office at the State House in Abuja.

Mrs Tinubu appealed to the lawmakers to consider enacting security-related laws to stem the tide of this crime.

The First Lady said the Bola Tinubu administration is committed to tackling the worsening insecurity in the nation and leaving a good legacy for future generations.

She said: “We should look into the laws we would bring up. On the issue of kidnapping, it is like we are in a war, a war against kidnapping and kidnappers.

“The administration of President Tinubu is resolute to leave a legacy for generations yet unborn. This takes a lot of sacrifice and courage”.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, the Senator representing Lagos East and the Chairman of the Southern Senators Forum, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, noted that the reforms of President Tinubu are on course to putting the nation on a solid footing of economic well-being and lasting prosperity.

He also assured that the Senate will continue to look into people-centred legislation especially as it regards the economy and security and expressed optimism that the nation would soon be an economic haven.

Also on the courtesy visit were the Senator representing Lagos Central, Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun Sanni who is also Chairman of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport and the Senator representing Lagos West, Senator Dr Oluranti Adebule, who is Chairman of the Senate Committee on Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation.