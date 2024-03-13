Police Allegedly Shoot Enugu Lawyer To Death After Freeing Cousin From Kidnappers

The untimely demise of a respected senior lawyer from Enugu State, Eli Ugwu, allegedly caused by police operatives, has plunged the community of Nsukka into a state of profound grief.

Naija News learnt that the tragic incident occurred in Kogi State, shortly after Uguw had fulfilled the demands of the kidnappers and secured the release of his cousin.

Initially, it was believed that Eli had fallen victim to the kidnappers’ violence even after complying with their demands.

However, a conflicting report, according to The Sun, suggests that he was tragically shot by police officers in a case of mistaken identity.

As he and his cousin were emerging from the bush, the officers mistakenly opened fire, resulting in Eli’s immediate death.

Thankfully, his cousin, the former kidnap victim, is currently receiving medical attention and showing signs of recovery.

This distressing event serves as a sombre reminder of the dangers faced by both the victims of kidnapping and those who bravely intervene to secure their release.

“He had already successfully delivered the ransom and was coming out with the victim when policemen shot them. Eli was shot dead instantly but his cousin, the kidnap victim, is responding to treatment,” a lawyer who spoke on condition of anonymity said to journalists.

Naija News understands that the Kogi State Police Command has not yet released an official statement regarding the unclear circumstances surrounding Ugwu’s death, leaving many questions unanswered.

Ugwu was said to be a well-regarded individual within the Nsukka branch of the Nigerian Bar Association.