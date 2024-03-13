Nollywood Responsible For Perception Of Grandmothers As Witches – Fr Kelvin Ugwu

A Catholic priest based in Gambia, Fr Kelvin Ugwu, has accused the Nollywood industry of promoting the perception of grandmothers as witches.

He also claimed that the industry also initiated the concept that humans or spirits could just disappear and appear in any location they want.

Ugwu made the assertion on Wednesday in a post on his Facebook page.

He stated that Nollywood promoted the idea that pastors and prophets are the most powerful people to meet once you have any problem.

In his words, “Nollywood is the major promoter of the idea of an old grandmother becoming a witch and flying at night to eat up her grandchildren.

“The major promoter and possibly the initiator of the concept that humans or spirits can just disappear and appear in any location they want is Nollywood.

“The major promoter of the idea of Owls, Cats, Bats, Wall geckos, etc being demonic is Nollywood.

“The idea that mental problems and mad people on our streets are people who have been used for sacrifices for one purpose or the other is promoted greatly by Nollywood.

“It is Nollywood that promoted pastors and prophets as the most powerful people to meet once you have any problem.

“In every movie where there are sacrifices, sickness, or wicked grandmothers, there will be a pastor, prophet, or priest as the final solution.

“If there is a native doctor in the movie, be ready to see a man of God who will always make the native doctor turn to other animals before finally dying.

“This is why, no matter what I write here on understanding the place of God and the place of knowledge, a lot of you will never understand it because you consume these things a lot and they have become part of you. In fact, even the actors/actresses themselves believe in their own imagined stories.

“This is why a lot of Nollywood actors who were sick have been taken to Mr Abido Shaker for healing only to discover that the Abido Shaker power was not released.”