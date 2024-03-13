No Rule Permits Hisbah Police To Arrest Non-Muslims For Eating In Public During Ramadan – Bashir Ahmad

Former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, argues no rule in Islam prohibits non-Muslims from eating in public during the Ramadan fast.

In reaction to reports alleging that the Hisbah police warned non-muslims against eating in public during Ramadan, Ahmad further clarified that not eating in public during Ramadan fast could only be seen as a gesture of goodwill and respect.

Naija News reports that the former presidential aide further disclosed that Islam preaches respect and consideration for the beliefs of non-Muslims.

“It is important to note that no rule in Islam prohibits non-Muslims from eating in public during Ramadan. In fact, respect and consideration for others’ beliefs are highly valued in our religion. While non-Muslims living in a Muslim-majority community are NOT expected to fast during Ramadan, it is seen as a gesture of goodwill and respect for them to avoid eating, drinking, or smoking in public during daylight hours. This is simply out of consideration for the fasting Muslims around them, but it is not compulsory,” he wrote in a post on his official X account.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abayomi Nurain Mumuni has urged traders not to make life difficult for the citizenry.

He appealed with the traders not to complicate the current economic situation in the country.

Mumuni made the appeal via a statement on Monday signed by his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar.

He noted that traders who comply with his directive would make life comfortable for Muslims who are fasting during this period of Ramadan.

The APC chieftain tasked well-to-do members of the society to assist the needy and less privileged people in their respective locations.

He used the medium to congratulate Nigerian Muslims as they join their brothers across the world to welcome the month of Ramadan.