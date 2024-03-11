Ramadan: Do Not Make Life Difficult For Nigerians – Mumuni Begs Traders

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abayomi Nurain Mumuni has urged traders not to make life difficult for the citizenry.

He appealed with the traders not to complicate the current economic situation in the country.

Mumuni made the appeal via a statement on Monday signed by his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar.

He noted that traders who comply with his directive would make life comfortable for Muslims who are fasting during this period of Ramadan.

The APC chieftain tasked well-to-do members of the society to assist the needy and less privileged people in their respective locations.

He used the medium to congratulate Nigerian Muslims as they join their brothers across the world to welcome the month of Ramadan.

Mumuni said, “Interestingly, the Ramadan fast of the Muslims is coming at a time the Christian faithful are also observing Lent, which has started since February. These are two special events for the religious community in Nigeria.

“I therefore urge both Muslims and Christians to make good use of this period to uplift their spirituality and especially pray for our country. We need economic recovery, increased security, prosperity and wisdom for the leaders.

“We shouldn’t lose hope in our country. Prayer is key in turning around the fortunes of Nigeria. So, we should offer a lot of prayers for the country and its leadership. We should not curse the country because it belongs to all of us.”