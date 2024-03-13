Incessant Kidnapping: ‘Our Collective Effort Needed To Combat Insecurity’ – Police Tell Nigerians

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has called on Nigerians to join the collective effort in combating insecurity.

Making this call in a post on his official X account, Adejobi detailed that section 30 of the Police Act of 2020 empowers citizens to arrest any suspect or criminal.

He wrote, “INTERNAL SECURITY: It requires our collective responsibility to tackle insecurity in Nigeria. Every citizen (and resident) has a role to play, including me. Sec 30 of the Police Act 2020 has empowered you to arrest any suspect or criminal, as the case may be. Then, a community that comprises many individuals has more powers to perform wonders in combating crimes and criminality in our society. Let’s all exercise our powers as people to curb insecurity in Nigeria. I will always play my role as a Nigerian. What of you?”

Naija News reports that his comment comes amid rising cases of abduction in states across the country.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command, on Tuesday, detained Afro singer Ibrahim Owodunni, known as Primeboy, during his scheduled visit to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Yaba.

The arrest was linked to a petition filed by Wunmi, the widow of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, alias Mohbad, alleging defamation and other charges.

According to Punch, while Primeboy was detained, his companion, Ayobami Fisayo aka Spending, was released.

Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the interrogation was part of an ongoing investigation into Mohbad’s death.