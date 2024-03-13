Police Grill Primeboy Over Petition By Mohbad’s Wife

The Lagos State Police Command, on Tuesday detained Afro singer Ibrahim Owodunni, known as Primeboy, during his scheduled visit to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Yaba.

The arrest was linked to a petition filed by Wunmi, the widow of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, alias Mohbad, alleging defamation and other charges.

According to Punch, while Primeboy was detained, his companion, Ayobami Fisayo aka Spending, was released.

Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the interrogation was part of an ongoing investigation into Mohbad’s death.

He said, “One of the conditions under which he (Primeboy) was granted bail during Mohbad’s case was that he would come to the state CID every Tuesday to sign just to keep an eye on him so that he wouldn’t run away. So, he came in today and he took longer than usual.

“This is because Mohbad’s wife wrote a petition against him in which defamation of character was part of it.

“He was questioned on the allegation. After the questioning, I was told that the DC asked him to go. So, the SCID confirmed to me that he had left the place about five minutes ago (6.12pm).”

Meanwhile, the source disclosed that Primeboy had yet to leave the police facility around 8pm on Tuesday.

The source said, “It is not true. A lawyer, Barrister Emmanuel, who went to bail him, is still there. The IPO has not released him.”