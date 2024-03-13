EPL: Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal Last Ten Premier League Fixtures

The 2023-2024 Premier League season has reached an advanced stage and the clear title contenders – Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City – have been confirmed.

There are just ten more games for the 2023-2024 Premier League season to end, and the race for the title is getting as intense as expected.

Presently, Arsenal are topping the table with 64 points in 28 games, seven goals above second-placed Liverpool who have the same number of points as the Gunners.

Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions, who are aiming to win a record 4 league title in a row, are currently placed third, with just a point below first and second-placed Arsenal and Liverpool.

Among the remaining 10 Premier League games left for Arsenal, their most tricky fixture is against their London rivals, Chelsea, which will take place on a yet-to-be-determined date.

The Gunners must win all their remaining games but the game they are expected to do all it takes to win is against their title rivals, Manchester City on March 31. They must use the game to prove their title credential this season.

Arsenal’s last 10 matches for the 2023/2024 Premier League season:

Chelsea

Manchester City

Luton Town

Brighton and Hove Albion

Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth

Manchester United

Everton

As for Liverpool, they have three tricky games which are against Manchester United, Brighton, and Tottenham. Their meetings against these three teams are always difficult to predict. Hence, if they can win those games, they will remain in contention for the title until the season ends.

Liverpool’s last 10 matches for the 2023/2024 Premier League season:

Everton

Brighton and Hove Albion

Sheffield United

Manchester United

Crystal Palace

Fulham

West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City have shown that they are very beatable this season after recording three defeats in 28 games. Interestingly, the only traditional top 6 Premier League team they have defeated this season is Manchester United.

Hence, they have to step up against Arsenal on March 31 if they want to remain in contention for the title until the last day of the season.

Manchester City’s last 10 Premier League matches for the 2023/2024 season:

Brighton and Hove Albion

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Crystal Palace

Luton Town

Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham

West Ham United