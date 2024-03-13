Arsenal Defends Mikel Arteta Over Claims He Insulted Porto Coach’s Family

Arsenal have reportedly denied that the club’s coach, Mikel Arteta used abusive words on the manager of Porto, Sergio Conceicao’s family, during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg tie on Tuesday, March 12.

Mikel Arteta and his boys suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie in Portugal. In the return leg at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal defeated Porto 1-0 to force the game to be settled by a penalty shootout.

Fortunately for Arsenal, the Gunners won the penalty shootout to book themselves a place in the quarter-final stage of the tournament.

At the end of the game, Mikel Arteta and Conceicao were spotted having a very intense discussion on the sidelines.

During the post-game interview, the Porto coach revealed that Arteta insulted his family during the game.

“What Arteta said, towards the bench in Spanish, he insulted my family,” Conceicao said.

He added, “He should focus on training his team. The result was unjust. The team deserved to go through.”

When Mikel Arteta was asked what transpired between him and Sergio Conceicao at the end of the Champions League clash, the Spanish tactician refused to make comments. “No comment. Thank you very much”, Arteta said.

Earlier today, Sky Sports reported that Arsenal have denied that Mikel Arteta insulted the Porto coach.