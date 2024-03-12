Tricycle Rider Found Dead In Kwara, Body Parts Missing

A commercial tricycle rider, identified as Musbau, has been found dead in the Okoolowo area of Kwara State.

Naija News learnt that the victim, a father of three from Onikeke compound, Alore, plied the Alore/Banni route in Ilọrin West Local Government Area, was last seen on Friday last week.

According to Daily Trust, Musbau was allegedly killed by suspected ritualists who dumped his mutilated corpse inside an uncompleted building.

A source who spoke on the incident said the owner of the building reported at Oloje police station after the discovery of the mutilated corpse during a visit to the site.

The source said, “His head, two wrists, private part and two buttocks were removed and the headless body dumped inside the building. The family had embarked on a frantic search when he didn’t return home on Friday.

“However, it was the owner of the building who reported at the Oloje police station when he visited to effect some repairs and discovered his dismembered remains.”

Confirming the tragic incident, the chairman of the tricycle park, Mallam Gafari Imam, described the killing as very callous, adding that the police had detained the owner of the building where Musbau was killed.

He said, “I saw him last Friday while I was going for Jumaat when he was coming from Mandate inside his keke (tricycle). It was on Saturday morning that his family/colleagues came to me that they have not seen him since 6:00 pm yesterday (Friday).

“We have held a prayer today (Tuesday) at their family house. May Almighty Allah expose whoever is behind this dastardly act as soon as possible. I have never experienced such before in my life.

“But the police have detained the owner of the building where he was killed and one of his (the deceased’s) friends.”

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi (DSP), is yet to issue any statement on the incident.