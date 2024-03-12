My Wife Is The Best Chef Ever – Davido Tells American Content Creator

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has described his wife Chioma Rowland, as the best chef there is out there.

He stated this yesterday while hosting popular American content creator, Kai Cenat, who is in Lagos, Nigeria, for a documentary.

Davido explained that his wife is a very good cook, adding that if she were around, she would have treated him to sumptuous meals.

He said, “My wife is the best Chef ever, if she was around, she’d have cooked you the best food.”

Davido also revealed that his new album is ready, consisting of 15 tracks and 6 features.

“I don’t know if I should be saying this, but my new album is finished. It consists of 15 songs and 6 features,” the singer added.

I Received Death Threats From Davido’s Fans – Tacha

Meanwhile, controversial Big Brother Naija reality star, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, recently claimed that she received death threats from Davido’s fans.

According to her, she received death threats after calling out the Afrobeats superstar for liking a slanderous tweet about her.

Tacha disclosed this during a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

She said, “I received death threats from Davido’s fans. I’ve heard people said, ‘Na our 001 you wan use play? We go show you.”

Naija News recalls that Tacha was once a die-hard fan of Davido.

However, she disclosed in an interview last year that she has yanked off the DMW boss’ tattoo from her body.