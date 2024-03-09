I Received Death Threats From Davido’s Fans – Tacha

Controversial Big Brother Naija reality star, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has claimed that she received death threats from Davido’s fans.

According to her, she received death threats after calling out the Afrobeats superstar for liking a slanderous tweet about her.

Tacha disclosed this during a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

She said, “I received death threats from Davido’s fans. I’ve heard people said, ‘Na our 001 you wan use play? We go show you.”

Naija News recalls that Tacha was once a die-hard fan of Davido.

However, she disclosed in an interview last year that she has yanked off the DMW boss’ tattoo from her body.

‘Not A Lot Of People Can Boast Of It’ – BBNaija Tacha Speaks On Sleeping With Married Men

Meanwhile, Tacha has clarified rumours about sleeping with married men for money.

Naija News reports that in a snippet of her recent interview with media personality, Jude Jideonwo, Tacha said she has never been in a romantic relationship with a married man, contrary to the speculations about her.

She boasted that those accusing her of sleeping with married men could not present any evidence because they are aware that the reports were false.

According to the reality TV star, she worked hard for everything she owned, and not all females in the entertainment industry can proudly boast about that.

She said: “There were rumours that I was sleeping with married men, but they can’t bring one married man because they know there’s none.

“I say it proudly, any day, anytime, anywhere, in my sleep, in my dream, everything I enjoy I worked hard for it. Not a lot of people can boast of that because we are in an industry where there people don’t want you to progress.”