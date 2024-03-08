‘Not A Lot Of People Can Boast Of It’ – BBNaija Tacha Speaks On Sleeping With Married Men

Controversial Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has clarified rumours about sleeping with married men for money.

Naija News reports that in a snippet of her recent interview with media personality, Jude Jideonwo, Tacha said she has never been in a romantic relationship with a married man, contrary to the speculations about her.

She boasted that those accusing her of sleeping with married men could not present any evidence because they are aware that the reports were false.

According to the reality TV star, she worked hard for everything she owned, and not all females in the entertainment industry can proudly boast about that.

She said: “There were rumours that I was sleeping with married men, but they can’t bring one married man because they know there’s none.

“I say it proudly, any day, anytime, anywhere, in my sleep, in my dream, everything I enjoy I worked hard for it. Not a lot of people can boast of that because we are in an industry where there people don’t want you to progress.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, recently berated Tacha, over controversial advice to ladies.

Naija News reported that the reality TV star, in a recent podcast with her colleague, Phyna, claimed there is no point in being faithful in a romantic relationship, especially when the lady has not received a ring from her boyfriend.

According to Tacha, a lady should be faithful when she receives the ring or enters the marriage, where wedding vows are taken.

Tacha added that no oath bounds relationships between the opposite sex.

Reacting, Sarah, in a post via her Instagram page, urged Tacha to stop deceiving young folks looking up to her, stressing that one can also cheat in marriage if they cheat during courtship.

She added that podcasts in the country are becoming toxic, and it is high time President Bola Ahmed Tinubu banned them.