List Of Top School Kidnapping Incidents Since Chibok Schoolgirls’ Abduction

The kidnapping of the Chibok schoolgirls in 2014 was a horrific event that shook Nigeria, but unfortunately, it wasn’t an isolated incident.

According to Save the Children, over 1,680 schoolchildren have been kidnapped in Nigeria since Chibok.

Just recently, about 300 students were abducted from a school in Kaduna State, a development that has generated concern across the board.

While Boko Haram was understood to be behind the Chibok kidnapping, other groups, including bandits seeking ransom, have also claimed responsibility for many abductions across the country.

It is worth noting that recent attacks have had different criminal groups targeting vulnerable children in sanctuaries of learning, which have not only shattered individual lives but also plunged the nation into a state of fear and outrage.

Below are some of the disturbing School abductions in Nigeria Since 2014

Chibok School Kidnapping

Naija News recalls that on April 14th, 2014, the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State, was targeted by Boko Haram militants.

These militants unleashed terror upon the community, firing gunshots at night and subsequently abducting 276 students from their hostels.

This heinous act, the first of its kind targeting a school, sparked widespread international outrage. The Nigerian government faced swift criticism for its perceived inaction in response to this tragedy.

The #BringBackOurGirls social media campaign, supported by celebrities and ordinary individuals, exerted immense pressure on the administration of then-President Goodluck Jonathan.

While some of the girls were eventually rescued during President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, others remain in captivity under the control of Boko Haram.

Dapchi Schoolgirls Abduction

Approximately four years following the Chibok abduction incident, Boko Haram carried out another kidnapping, this time taking more than 110 schoolgirls from Dapchi, Yobe State.

Out of the total, 104 were eventually released in March 2018, but tragically, five lost their lives on the day of the abduction.

Among the victims, Leah Sharibu remains in captivity as she reportedly refused to renounce her Christian faith, Naija News understands.

Kankara Schoolboys Kidnapping

On the evening of December 11, 2020, a group of armed gunmen on motorcycles abducted more than 300 students from a boarding school located on the outskirts of Kankara, Katsina State.

The students, who attended Government Science Secondary School, were then transported to forests in Zamfara State by the bandits.

Following the incident, there was widespread confusion when Abubakar Shekau, the deceased leader of a Boko Haram faction, claimed responsibility for the kidnapping, Naija News recalls.

However, authorities in Katsina and Zamfara states refuted his statement.

Several days later, the bandits released all 340 students in Zamfara state after the then-governor, Bello Matawalle, credited the intervention of the Miyetti Allah group for their release.

Kagara Kidnapping

On February 17, 2021, a tragic incident occurred where a student was killed, and 27 others were taken by armed individuals from their school in Kagara, Niger State, during the early hours of 3 am.

Additionally, three school staff members and 12 of their family members were also taken.

Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation

In a separate incident in March 2021, terrorists attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in the Mando area of Kaduna, seizing approximately 30 students.

The assailants launched their attack on the school at 11:30 pm, catching the students off guard as they were preparing to rest for the night.

Jangebe Schoolgirls Abduction

In Zamfara State’s Jangebe town, a group of bandits carried out an assault on a girls’ boarding school in February 2021, resulting in the abduction of approximately 317 students.

Naija News understands that the bandits eventually released all the hostages on March 2, 2021, although there were conflicting reports regarding the negotiation methods employed by the Nigerian government to secure their freedom.

This incident garnered significant attention both domestically and internationally, prompting numerous individuals to advocate for the deployment of security personnel in boarding schools to safeguard the students.

As a consequence of the attack, the state government made the decision to temporarily shut down most of the boarding schools situated in remote areas, away from the city.

The Greenfield University kidnapping took place on April 20 2021. At least 20 students and 2 staff members were kidnapped in Kasarami village, Chikun LGA of Kaduna State, Nigeria, during an attack by suspected armed bandits at Greenfield University.

The students, both male and female, were abducted from their hostel while they were sleeping.

Tegina Islamiyya

On the 30th of May, 2021, a group of armed individuals on motorcycles infiltrated Tegina town in Niger State.

The terrorist group forcibly entered the Salihu Tanko Islamic School and abducted approximately 150 students.

Eyewitnesses reported that the gunmen fired their weapons indiscriminately before seizing the students.

Nonetheless, according to an official statement released by the state government shortly after the incident, it was disclosed that two individuals sustained gunshot wounds during the assault.

Tragically, one of them succumbed to their injuries, while the other remained in a critical state.

Yauri Federal College

Another unfortunate attack occurred at the Federal Government College in Birnin Yauri on June 17, 2021, where terrorists abducted approximately 80 students and teachers.

Tragically, some students sustained injuries during the violent confrontation between the abductors and law enforcement.

Reports, according to a witness at the time of the incident, revealed that the gunmen overwhelmed the school’s security personnel and seized Toyota Hilux vehicles to transport the abducted students. Additionally, the attackers fired upon numerous students attempting to flee the scene.

Kuriga Pupil Abduction

Naija News reports that the latest of such attacks happened at Kuriga Primary and Junior High School in Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on a Thursday morning in February 2024.

Reports revealed that nearly 300 students and a teacher were abducted by gunmen.

Thankfully, a teacher managed to escape, along with about 25 other students, while the rest were taken into the forest.

Reacting, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani reassured the community that the government is committed to ensuring the safe return of the remaining students and urged everyone to remain calm during this challenging time.