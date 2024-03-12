Hunters Clash With Kidnappers In Taraba, Rescue Abducted Monarch

The district head of Lau town in the Ardo-Kola local government area of Taraba State, Galadima Danladi Tau, was rescued from kidnappers by hunters.

Naija News learnt that the traditional ruler was abducted by kidnappers who attacked the district head’s palace on Saturday night.

In response to the abduction, local hunters mobilized, tracked down the kidnappers, engaged them in a confrontation, and managed to rescue the traditional ruler, who was injured during the ordeal.

Following the rescue, DAILY POST gathered that the kidnappers retaliated by attacking the town, yet the hunters successfully defended against the assault in a fierce encounter that lasted for several hours.

According to Nuhu Tau, a town resident, Lau and the surrounding villages have experienced bandit attacks previously.

The collaboration between hunters and vigilantes resulted in a successful defense against attackers, with the area cleared of bandits.

To further strengthen security measures, soldiers were deployed to ensure safety and stability in the region.

The police spokesman in Taraba State, Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the incident and reassured that normalcy has been restored to the area.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa State command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of two individuals believed to be involved in kidnapping activities.

The arrest, as reported on Monday, was made possible through a joint effort with local hunters.