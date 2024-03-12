Children Killed As Fire Guts Borno IDP Camp

Two children have tragically lost their lives in a fire at the Muna Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Borno State.

Channels Television reports that the incident happened on Tuesday (today).

However, details of the incident are still sketchy as of the time this report was filed.

Neither the Borno State Police Command nor the state government has issued a statement regarding the tragedy.

Naija News reports that a few days ago, nine Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the Gamboru-Ngala camp reportedly made their way back after being purportedly abducted by Boko Haram terrorists on March 4.

Director-General of Borno’s State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Barkindo Mohammed Saidu, told Punch Newspaper that the nine IDPs had found their way back to the camp and that authorities in Ngala are on high alert for any more returns.

It could be recalled that 102 IDPs were allegedly abducted by Boko Haram terrorists on March 4.

This incident happened while the IDPs were gathering firewood in the bush.

Local sources and media reports had confirmed the abduction, a development that was further corroborated by the United Nations’ condemnation of the alleged kidnapping of over 200 IDPs.

Contrarily, the Borno State government refuted these claims, suggesting instead that the individuals merely lost their way.