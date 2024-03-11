Why I Don’t Like To Blame Past Administrations – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said he does not like to blame past administrations for the socio-economic challenges in the country.

The President stated this on Monday at the flag off of Agric Mechanisation Revoluion For Food Security in Minna, the Niger State capital.

According to Tinubu, it is not in his character to blame past governments because he is committed to taking the right actions to boost the nation’s economy and set it on the path of prosperity.

He said: “When you read the papers, some of us are confused whether to abuse the present or the past or make excuses for the future.

“(It’s) not in my dictionary. My focus is take action now, do your best, re-engineer the finances of the country and stay ahead of the right path. Those who may be complaining now have to understand that perseverance and consistency will make a nation great.”

The President also encouraged Nigerians to make economic prosperity out of the nation’s multifaceted challenges.

Tinubu also expressed his commitment to partnering with governors to banish hunger and urged them to pay the current minimum wage pending the upward review of the wage award.

“It that time for Nigeria to face the challenge and make it an economic opportunity. We must care for people and harness our farming population, including livestock farming,” he said.