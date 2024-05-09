Details Of Charges By EFCC Against Former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika Emerges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dragged Former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika to court over allegations of abuse of office and fraudulent contracts awarded during his tenure.

The former Minister is set to appear before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama.

Sirika, who served under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, is set to be arraigned today (Thursday) on a six-count amended charge alongside three others, including his daughter, Fatima; Jalal Hamma; and Al-Duraq Investment Ltd.

Under him, the ill-fated and controversial Nigeria Air project was ‘executed.’

Sirika and the other defendants are accused of abusing their office and conspiring to commit fraud to the tune of N2.7 billion.

According to Channels Television, Sirika was accused of diverting public funds into the accounts and companies tied to his daughter, Fatima, son-in-law, Jalal Hamma, and associates.

The details of the charges against him reads:

“That you HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being the Minister of Aviation, between April, 2022 and March, 2023, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did use your position to confer unfair advantage upon TIANAERO NIGERIA LIMITED whose alter ego, PROF. GABRIEL TILMANN is your Associate, by using your position to influence the award to them, the Consultancy contract for the Nigerian Air Start-up and extension of same for the sum of N1,326,731,470.97 (One Billion, Three Hundred and Twenty Six Million, Seven Hundred and Thirty One Thousand, Four Hundred and Seventy Naira, Ninety seven kobo Only) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same section.”

“That you HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being the Minister of Aviation, on or about 18 August, 2022, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did use your position to confer unfair advantage upon AL BURAQ GLOBAL INVESTMENT LTD whose alter ego, FATIMA HADI SIRIKA and JALAL SULE HAMMA are your daughter and son-in-law respectively, by using your position to influence the award to them, the contract for the Apron Extension at Katsina Airport for the sum of N1,498,300,750.00 (One Billion, Four Hundred and Ninety-Eight Million, Three Hundred Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira Only) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act. 2000 and punishable under the same section.

“That you HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being the Minister of Aviation and in such capacity as a public officer on or about 18 August, 2022. in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court entrusted with certain property to wit the sum of N1,498,300,750.00 (One Billion, Four Hundred and Ninety-Eight Million, Three Hundred Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira Only). committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property by being dishonestly connected with the illegal award of contract for the Apron Extension at Katsina Airport, to and for the benefit of AL BURAQ GLOBAL INVESTMENT LTD whose alter ego are FATIMA HADI SIRIKA and JALAL SULE HAΜΜΑ, your daughter and son-in-law respectively and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 315 of the Penal Code Act. Cap. 532. Acts of the Federal Capital Territory and punishable under the same section.”

“That you HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being the Minister of Aviation. FATIMA HADI SIRIKA while being a public servant and an employee of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. and JALAL SULE HAMMA while being a public servant and an employee of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission on or about 18 August, 2022, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did knowingly hold indirectly private interests in the contract for the Apron Extension at Katsina Airport for the sum of N1,498,300,750.00 (One Billion, Four Hundred and Ninety-Eight Million, Three Hundred Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira Only) awarded to AL BURAQ GLOBAL INVESTMENT LTD whose alter ego are FATIMA HADI SIRIKA and JALAL SULE HAMMA, which contract was awarded on account of public service and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 12 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same section.”

“That you FATIMA HADI SIRIKA, JALAL SULE HAMMA and AL BURAQ GLOBAL INVESTMENT LTD. between 2022 and 2023 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had possession of an aggregate sum of N1,310,142,051.16 (One Billion, Three Hundred and Ten Million, One Hundred and Forty-Two Thousand, Fifty-one, Naira, Sixteen kobo Only) which sum you knew indirectly represented the proceeds of criminal conducts of HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA who was the Minister of Aviation at the time (to wit use of office or position for gratification in respect of the said amount), and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 17 (b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and punishable under the same section.”

“That you HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being the Minister of Aviation and in such capacity as a public officer between April, 2022 and March, 2023, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court entrusted with certain property to wit, the sum of N1,326,731,470.97 (One Billion, Three Hundred and Twenty Six Million, Seven Hundred and Thirty One Thousand, Four Hundred and Seventy Naira, Ninety seven kobo Only), committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property by being dishonestly connected with the illegal award of the Consultancy contract for the Nigerian Air Start-up and extension of same, to and for the benefit of TIANAERO NIGERIA LIMITED whose alter ego is PROF. GABRIEL TILMANN, your Associate and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap. 532. Acts of the Federal Capital Territory and punishable under the same section.”