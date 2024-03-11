The Lifespan Of A Job Is Longer Than That Of The Worker – Yemi Solade Warns Colleagues

Popular Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade has said that he does not joke with his health.

He advised his colleagues in the Nollywood industry to take their health seriously, adding that the lifespan of a job is longer than that of the worker.

Solade stated this during a tribute event for the recently deceased actor, Quadri Oyebamiji, aka Sisi Quadri.

He appealed with his audience to take good care of themselves while they are alive.

According to him, “What concerns me in all of this is good health. There is nobody that will not die someday.

“But, while we are alive, we should take care of ourselves. The lifespan of a job is longer than that of a worker. May God forgive the sins of those that have departed, and may their souls rest in peace.”

Dwelling on the fleeting nature of life, the actor said: “It is the popular ones (that are dying) that we know of. What of those we don’t know?

“It makes me look at myself in a certain way. So, when I die, this is how it is going to be? They would bring cameras and microphones in front of those present and they would talk about me.

“I have come to realise that my health is more important to me than any job, and I often tell producers that.

“If I am at a location and I die, the work will continue. If you are the star of the moment and they are calling you here and there, you need to personally take precautions and rest.

“Some people might say that I am only talking this way because I am no longer in demand like I used to. But, I will always be relevant till I die, because it is God that gave me the talent.”