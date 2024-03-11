Nine Factory Workers Injured In Ogun Gas Explosion

Nine persons have been left seriously injured following a gas explosion at Phoenix steel mills in the Ogijo axis of Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

In a statement on Monday, the Ogun Police Command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola said the incident occurred on Saturday at about 9:38 pm.

He revealed that those affected in the blast were factory workers, adding that they were taken to Rolayo private hospital in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

Odutola added that vibrations from the explosion also led to cracks in the window frames of nearby houses.

The police spokesperson added that the situation is under control and that updates would be periodically provided to the public.

She said: “According to an eyewitness account, the explosion was attributed to a cylinder explosion which happened at the melting point area, affecting staff members who sustained injuries.

“Community youths tried to attack the company but efforts by policemen and army detachment of 174 battalion in Odogunyan Ikorodu were visibly on the ground to intervene.”

Oyo Govt Declares Ban On Use Of Styrofoam, Others

Oyo State government has officially prohibited the use of styrofoam for food services, storage and other related purposes.

Naija News reports that the announcement is coming a few days after the state House of Assembly urged the state government to implement this ban.

In response, the government has established the Food Safety Compliance Enforcement Task Force, which will be responsible for ensuring the enforcement of food safety regulations throughout the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, announced this Monday during the Food Safety Stakeholders Forum and the task force’s inauguration.