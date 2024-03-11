Nigerian Singer, Rexxie Arrested In Uganda

Nigerian record producer cum singer, Chisom Faith, popularly known as Rexxie, has been arrested in Uganda.

Naija News reports that the ‘KKP’ crooner disclosed this via his Instagram page on Monday morning.

Although he didn’t reveal the reason for the arrest, Rexxie said the Ugandan Immigration was holding him.

While describing the situation as unfair, the singer called for help.

He wrote, “I’ve been arrested at the Ugandan Immigration. Pls I need help.

“This is so unfair! Help Help Help!!!.”

In other news, Afrobeats superstar Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has said he has not made any major achievements in the music industry.

The singer stated that despite his accolades and stream and chart successes, his journey as a musician is just about to begin.

Naija News reports that Wizkid is Sub-Saharan Africa’s most streamed artist across all platforms.

He is the second most followed Nigerian musician on social media after Davido.

However, speaking during an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, the Ojuelegba crooner said that music is a forever thing for him and that he is just beginning.