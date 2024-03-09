I Have Not Made Any Major Achievements In The Music Industry – Wizkid

Afrobeats superstar Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has said he has not made any major achievements in the music industry.

The singer stated that despite his accolades and stream and chart successes, his journey as a musician is just about to begin.

Naija News reports that Wizkid is Sub-Saharan Africa’s most streamed artist across all platforms.

He is the second most followed Nigerian musician on social media after Davido.

However, speaking during an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, the Ojuelegba crooner said that music is a forever thing for him and that he is just beginning.

According to him, “The journey is about to begin for Wizkid. I don’t see myself as someone who has achieved something major yet. For me, music is a forever thing.”

Wizkid Speaks On Relationship With Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Wizkid has opened up on his relationship with Burna Boy.

Wizkid revealed that he first met Burna Boy while working on his album “African Giant.”

Speaking during an interview, Wizkid shared a humourous incident from their collaboration studio, he said things took an unexpected turn after his inebriation.

The Ojuelegba crooner also referred to Burna Boy as his family, adding that having two great people in the same room will undoubtedly result in some amazing music.

According to Wizkid, “Burna Boy and I are like family, when you have two great people in the room, you are bound to make amazing music.”