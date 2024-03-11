Ex-Lawmaker Dumps PDP In Abia, Gives Reason

An immediate past member of the Abia State House of Assembly, Jerry Uzosike, has announced the resignation of his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Naija News reports that Uzosike’s resignation was contained in a letter dated March 11, 2024, addressed to the PDP chairman of Ohiaocha Ward in Umuahia South local government area and copied to the party’s State chairman.

The party stalwart also expressed appreciation to party members for the opportunity to serve Abia under the opposition party.

According to the ex-lawmaker, “I wish to do this letter to inform you of my decision to resign my membership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“My reason for taking this decision is due to my conscience, the desire of my followers(Ndi Ogechi Cares) and personal decision.

“However, I want to thank you for the opportunity I had while in your party to serve my people, it was truly an experience”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked reports about zoning its Ondo State governorship ticket to the south or any other part of the state.

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) in a statement on Thursday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made the clarification.

According to him, no decision has been taken yet regarding the possibility of zoning the party’s ticket ahead of the November 16, 2024 Ondo State governorship election.

The PDP spokesperson assured all aspirants and stakeholders of a level playing ground in accordance with the party’s constitution.