PDP Denies Zoning Ondo State Governorship Ticket

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked reports about zoning its Ondo State governorship ticket to the south or any other part of the state.

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) in a statement on Thursday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made the clarification.

According to him, no decision has been taken yet regarding the possibility of zoning the party’s ticket ahead of the November 16, 2024 Ondo State governorship election.

The PDP spokesperson assured all aspirants and stakeholders of a level playing ground in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Ologbondiyan said: “Preparatory to the November 16, 2024, Governorship election in Ondo State, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its meeting yesterday, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, thoroughly considered submissions at the meeting with critical stakeholders from Ondo State on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 and states as follows;

1. The NWC commends the Party stakeholders from Ondo State for their openness and commitment towards the stability and success of the Party in the forthcoming Governorship election.

2. The NWC clarifies that the Party has not zoned its ticket for the November 16, 2024 Governorship election in Ondo State to any part or area of the State.

3. The NWC assures all intending Governorship aspirants and all members of the Party in Ondo State of a level playing ground in all Party nomination processes and activities leading to the November 16, 2024, Governorship election in accordance with the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the Electoral Act, 2022 and the Party Guideline for the Election.

4. The NWC further assures that the nomination process and activities leading to the Governorship election will be all-inclusive, free, fair and transparent in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the Party Guideline for the Election.

5. The NWC approved the convening of a special meeting of Party leaders comprising of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, top Party leaders from Ondo State and the NWC to further ensure reconciliation and unity among Party stakeholders in the State.

6. The NWC urges and emphasizes on the need for all stakeholders to be consistent in display of fidelity to the Party and work together in the greater interest of the Party and the people of Ondo State who are looking up to the PDP to rescue their State from the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

7. The NWC restates its charge to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the November 16, 2024 Governorship election in Ondo State is free, fair and credible.”