Police, DSS, Army Troops Kill 20 IPOB Members In Imo

Personnel from various security agencies, including the Armed Forces, Department of State Services, Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, have successfully neutralized no fewer than twenty members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

Naija News understands that this joint operation, which took place on March 7, also resulted in the destruction of 50 camps belonging to the Biafra agitators.

The camps that were targeted and destroyed included the IPOB’s Supreme Headquarters, Command and Control Centre, and Military Council Headquarters.

This operation marks the second one conducted in the same Local Government Area since the beginning of the month, and the third in the state overall.

Prior to this, on March 5, personnel from the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy engaged in a gun battle with IPOB fighters in Ejemekuru, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, resulting in the elimination of five fighters.

Additionally, on March 2, troops engaged in a fierce gun duel with an IPOB fighter, resulting in their neutralization. During this encounter, three Improvised Explosive Devices, one Toyota Highlander SUV, one Hilux vehicle, and eight rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition were recovered from the fighters’ hideouts.

However, it is worth noting that the troops faced significant challenges during these operations. The fighters planted numerous Improvised Explosive Devices and dug ditches along the axis leading to their camps, making it difficult for the troops to navigate.

The fighters’ hideouts were well concealed with foliage, making them difficult to detect during air surveillance.

Naija News reports that the security forces have demonstrated their commitment to maintaining peace and security in Imo State by successfully neutralizing IPOB fighters and destroying their camps.

These operations serve as a strong message that acts of insurgency and violence will not be tolerated, and the security agencies will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the citizens.

The statement read, “On March 7, 2024, the combined troops of Operation Udo Ka with Nigeria Police, Department of State Security Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps conducted a raid/clearance operations to the IPOB/ESN violent extremists/terrorists in Mother Valley, Orsu LGA of Imo State.

“The team cleared about 50 IPOB/ESN hideout tents in the valley, including terrorists’ Supreme Headquarters and their Command and Control Centre as well as its Military Council Headquarters.

“Troops also, cleared Buteuzor’s hideout/residence office, logistic base, temple, and shrine. The hideouts were well concealed with foliage that afforded the criminals cover from air surveillance to prevent monitoring and detection.

“The Valley had sufficient power supply for the camps. The terrorists hibernated there, reared animals, and also owned farms to be self-sustaining to live and fight. During the operations, troops also encountered several command IEDs and ditches along the axis of the camp.”

Buba declared that the trenches excavated by the combatants were concealed and the improvised explosive devices were triggered.

He observed that during the confrontation that followed upon engaging with the combatants, a total of 20 of them perished and numerous weapons were seized from their possession.

Buba said, “All were detonated and ditches were covered with excavators before reaching the camp. The location is identified to be the supreme headquarters, command, and control centre as well as the Military Council Headquarters of IPOB/ESN.

“During the operations, troops made contact with terrorists. Following a firefight, troops neutralised 20 terrorists and recovered several quantities of assorted weapons such as G3 rifles, AK47 rifles, auto pump action guns, double barrel guns, locally made pistols, and RPG bombs.

“Troops also recovered assorted ammunition, which included 226 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 216 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 172 live cartridges, 4 AK47 magazines, and 3 G3 magazines. Other items recovered include several quantities of IEDs (OGBUNIGWE), POS devices, baofeng radios, mobile phones, handheld IEDs, CCTV cameras, inverters, and batteries. Additional items include Biafra flags, amongst others.”

Buba also said shallow graves were spread across the IPOB fighters’ camps, accusing them of being involved in ritual killings.

“Troops destroyed all camps, hideouts, and shrines in the location. The location was also littered with shallow graves indicative of Idol worshipping and ritual killings. The ritual killings at the camp account for the several cases of missing persons in the region.

“The recovered items are being processed and analysed for their intelligence value. Nevertheless, troops are sustaining the momentum and going in pursuit of the terrorist and their cohorts, dislodging them from their enclaves,” the statement added.