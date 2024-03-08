PHOTOS: Troops Raid IPOB/ESN ‘Supreme Headquarters’ In Imo, Recover Weapons

The Supreme Headquarters of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network (ESN) have been cleared and destroyed by the troops of the Joint Task Force of Operation Udo Ka (OPUK).

Naija News reports that details of the operation were disclosed in a joint statement issued on Friday, March 8.

According to the statement, the raid was carried out by the Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA, consisting of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Navy, Nigerian Airforce, the Nigerian Police, DSS, and the NSCDC officials.

During the raid on the mother valley, which is situated approximately 5,000 feet below sea level, the brave troops reportedly encountered numerous command Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and various types of obstacles, which they successfully detonated and recovered.

The statement revealed that the troops engaged with the IPOB/ESN fighters, overpowering them with superior firepower. Many of them were neutralized, while others with gunshot wounds fled into the nearby bush.

Various items were seized during the operation, including 3 G3 rifles, 9 Automatic Pump Action Rifles, 7 Double Barrel Guns, 2 Locally Made Pistols, 2 Rocket Propelled Grenade Bombs, 2 AK 47 Magazines, and 1 G3 Magazine. Additionally, 26 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 16 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 72 Pump Action Cartridges, 1 Chainsaw, 1 Laptop, 1 CCTV DVR, 26 CCTV Cameras, 17 Baofeng Radios with Batteries, 10 without batteries, and their chargers were recovered.

Other items found include 6 Handheld IEDs, 26 Android phones, 25 normal phones, 1 inverter, 1 SIM Card Registration Machine, 4 POS machines, 3 Motorcycle batteries for igniting IEDs, 2 Trumpets, 2 Biafra flags, 20 ESN certificates, 2 Dairies containing details of ammunition and food supplies, and 2 pairs of Biafra Liberation Army uniforms.

The GOV 82 Division of the Nigerian army and The Force Commander Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA, Major General Hassan Taiwo Dada, urged the leaders of all liberated communities to ensure that criminal elements not from the communities are prevented from returning to their homelands.

He urged all law-abiding individuals in the southeastern region to promptly and effectively share information with the Nigerian army through the toll-free Emergency Line 193 to contribute to creating a peaceful and favourable environment for socio-economic growth in the Southeast geopolitical zone.

See more photos from the operation below, as shared by Channels Television: