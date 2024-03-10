Gist
Police Brutality: Our Officials Are Not Trained To Slap, Beat Citizens – Police
The spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has revealed that officials of the force are not trained to slap, use horse whip or stick to flog people.
Making this assertion in the wake of widespread brutality that Nigerians have suffered in the hands of the erroneous officials of the Nigeria Police Force, Adejobi detailed that the police have required accountrements and gadgets to use to apply minimum force as prescribed by law.
“I have said it severally that policemen are not trained to slap, use horse whip or stick to flog people. Even if it’s compulsory to apply minimum force while on duty, the police have the required accoutrements and gadgets to use to apply that minimum force as described by our law. Not to slap, use stick or horsewhip on someone. No,” post by Adejobi read.
Naija News reports that his comment comes amid fresh allegations of police brutality. Recall that in October 2020, Nigerian youths took to the streets to protest against the widespread police brutality.
While the wave of extrajudicial killings and brutality reduced in the aftermath of the protest, there have been a sudden spike in cases of police brutality.
