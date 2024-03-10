Edo 2024: Lobby For APC Deputy Governorship Candidate Hots Up

As the Edo State governorship election slated for September 21, 2024, draws nearer, the All Progressives Congress (APC) finds itself in the throes of intense internal negotiations and lobbying over the choice of its deputy governorship candidate.

Senator Monday Okpebholo, the party’s governorship candidate, alongside the APC leadership, are facing increasing pressure from various political heavyweights and interest groups, each pushing for their preferred candidates to clinch the deputy governorship slot.

Among the contenders, Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, widely known as E.J, has emerged as a frontrunner. E.J, a former member of the House of Representatives, boasts a considerable political pedigree, having served as a Special Adviser during Senator Adams Oshiomhole’s tenure as governor of Edo State.

His legislative and executive background, combined with his deep-rooted connections within the state’s political landscape, positions him as a strong candidate for the deputy governorship position.

Adding an international dimension to the lobbying efforts, the N’Edo Ghama Diaspora Group, USA, has thrown its weight behind E.J’s candidacy.

The group underscores E.J’s ties with some past American Presidents, arguing that these connections could serve as a significant asset to Edo State, should he be elected as deputy governor.

In a statement on Sunday, N’Edo Ghama Diaspora Group, USA, said, “When considering and shopping for a running mate in any election as regards the office of the deputy governor of a state, there are a number of factors to be considered in the choice of person who would fit into that office, and by extension, one who can compliment his/her boss. There is a need to settle for one who has a wealth of experience and huge electoral value.

“Getting a good candidate to fly the party’s flag in an election that would be keenly contested is not enough to guarantee the party’s victory at the polls without a running mate whose electoral value cuts across all spheres of the society.

“One of the names that came to our mind when we were considering someone as running mate to APC Governorship Candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo in the forthcoming September gubernatorial election in Edo State is Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma (EJ). A former member House of Representatives ( Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency), a Federal Commissioner of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), a man who had occupied different executive offices and positions. He was a member, Board of Directors of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, and served the nation by helping to put NRC on the right path.

“He also contributed immensely to the development of Edo State as SA to the former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. He is a man of goodwill who has used his influence and connections to affect many lives positively. He is highly connected both locally and Internationally.

“Hon. EJ is one who has great respect for our traditional institutions, and he is well recognized by the same. Well known by our religious bodies and sundries with a few exceptions. He should be the one to be considered. He, who the cap fits, let him wear it.

“We therefore want to urge and respectfully request that all well-meaning party leaders and party faithful in Edo South and across the three senatorial districts of the State should do well to nominate Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma as running mate to Sen. Monday Okpebholo. This combination will make an unbeatable team. In fact, Ikpoba-Okha LGA, with their numerical strength, electoral value, and huge population, deserved the number two seat in Edo State.”

The statement was signed by Pastor Timothy Ogie President, Dr. Obama Asemota, Elders Council USA, Professor Osa Obasogie, Elders Council, USA and Comrade Usunobun, Elders Council, USA.