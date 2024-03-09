Video Of Anthony Joshua Getting Ready For Clash Against Ngannou Emerge

Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, in what promises to be one of the most anticipated bouts in recent heavyweight boxing history, is gearing up to face Cameroonian-born French fighter, Francis Ngannou.

This match, touted as a potential turning point in the heavyweight division, has caught the attention of sports enthusiasts and professionals worldwide.

A recent video shared by MatchroomBoxing captured Joshua, affectionately known as AJ, preparing intensely for the upcoming clash.

The bout has generated significant buzz, drawing interest from prominent figures in the world of sports and beyond, eager to witness these two giants of the ring go head-to-head.

For Joshua, this fight represents more than just another match; it is a crucial step on his path to redemption.

Having made a sensational entry into professional boxing with a 22-fight unbeaten streak, Joshua’s career faced setbacks following a surprising defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr. and subsequent losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

These losses have somewhat tarnished his image as an indomitable title contender in the heavyweight division.

Now 34, Joshua has managed to regain some momentum with a three-fight win streak, positioning himself once again as a formidable force in the boxing world.

However, he seeks to fully restore his reputation and reassert his dominance by taking on Ngannou, a formidable opponent known for his powerful punches and crossover appeal from the world of mixed martial arts.

Watch the video below: