US Condemns School Children, IDPs Abductions In Kaduna, Borno

The United States has criticized the abduction of school children in Kaduna State, pledging its support for Nigeria’s efforts to secure their safe return.

Naija News reports that a total of 287 students from the LEA Primary and Government Primary School in Kuriga, Kaduna State, were kidnapped on Thursday when bandits attacked the school premises.

Similarly, suspected terrorists kidnapped approximately 200 internally displaced persons (IDPs), primarily comprising women, boys, and girls, who were gathering firewood in the forests of Gomboru-Ngala and Dikwa council areas in Borno State.

The US Mission in Nigeria has called on the Nigerian government to arrest the culprits and ensure they are held accountable, as stated on its official X page.

“The United States strongly condemns the kidnapping of schoolchildren in Kaduna and displaced persons in Borno.

“Our hearts go out to the victims’ families. We stand with you in demanding the perpetrators face justice and the immediate, safe return of all taken.

“We support Nigeria’s efforts to secure their release,” it said.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has condemned the kidnapping of female Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno and students in Kaduna State.

The President directed security and intelligence agencies to immediately rescue the victims and ensure that justice is served against the perpetrators of these abominable acts.