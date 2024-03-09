The North Has Problems, Bandits Are Not Muslims, They Love Their Cows – El-Rufai

The son of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-rufai, Bello, has declared that the northern part of Nigeria has many problems.

El-Rufai identified some of the major problems as overpopulation and undereducation.

He also submitted that the bandits responsible for criminal activities, including killings and kidnaps, are not Muslims.

Naija News reports that the younger El-Rufai, a Nigerian politician currently serving as a member of the Nigerian House of Representatives representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the 10th National Assembly, made the submission during a chat with Seun Okinbaloye on the latest edition of the Mic on podcast.

El-Rufai also described the Islamic cleric who recently called for the death of First Lady Remi Tinubu as an idiot.

He said: “There’s an idiot cleric who came out and wished Her Excellency, the First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu dies. I certainly hope the DSS are not taking his apology.

“The north has a problem, we’re overpopulated, we’re undereducated.

“Bandits are not Muslims they love their cows, they don’t pray, they love their cows, they don’t have knowledge of the Quran. I have colleagues that get calls everyday that somebody has been kidnapped.

“If I get calls like that, I might resign.”

See the video.

Meanwhile, Bello has disclosed that his father, Nasir El-Rufai, and President Bola Tinubu have never been best of friends.

Bello made the shocking revelation during a chat with Seun Okinbaloye on the latest episode of the Mic on podcast.

He added that his father was the most hated politician in Abuja.