Tinubu And El-Rufai Were Never Best Of Friends, My Father Is Hated – Bello El-Rufai

The son of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai, Bello has disclosed that his father and President Bola Tinubu have never been best of friends.

Bello made the shocking revelation during a chat with Seun Okinbaloye on the latest episode of the Mic on podcast.

He added that his father was the most hated politician in Abuja.

See the video.

Tinubu Is Better Than El-Rufai

The son of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Bello El-Rufai, has submitted that the Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi is not in the league of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, Tinubu is far better than Obi, and the former Anambra State Governor can’t even be compared to the likes of former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola or his father, Mallam El-Rufai.

The younger El-Rufai made the submission during a chat with Seun Okinbaloye on the latest edition of the Mic on Podcast.

He added that if the opposition parties really wanted to defeat Tinubu in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Obi himself should have worked together.

On those with the habit of dragging people online or offline, El-Rufai said he is not afraid to be called out and is ready to reply accordingly.