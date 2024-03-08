Tinubu Is Better Than Peter Obi – El-Rufai (Video)

The son of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Bello El-Rufai, has submitted that the Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi is not in the league of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, Tinubu is far better than Obi, and the former Anambra State Governor can’t even be compared to the likes of former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola or his father, Mallam El-Rufai.

The younger El-Rufai made the submission during a chat with Seun Okinbaloye on the latest edition of the Mic on Podcast.

He added that if the opposition parties really wanted to defeat Tinubu in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Obi himself should have worked together.

On those with the habit of dragging people online or offline, El-Rufai said he is not afraid to be called out and is ready to reply accordingly.

See the video.

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, has condemned the abduction of students and their teachers in Kaduna State.

Naija News reported that bandits, on Thursday, attacked the Government Secondary School and LEA primary school in Kuriga, Kaduna State, whisking away no fewer than 280 students, pupils and teachers.

In a post via his official X handle on Friday, Obi lamented the abduction of the students and their teachers from their schools.

The former Governor of Anambra State said every effort should be directed towards the safe release of the children, and better security measures need to be implemented to avoid future occurrences.

Obi appealed to the state and federal governments to explore all possible means to ensure the safe release of the abducted school children and their teachers.