Why I Waited Long Before Getting Married – Rita Dominic Opens Up

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has disclosed the delay in getting married was intentional.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in an interview with JOY TV.

Recall that in 2022, Rita Dominic, at age 46, married Nigerian Publisher, Fidelis Anosike, in a star-studded ceremony.

The thespian gave reasons for marrying late, saying she wanted to ensure she was marrying for the right reasons and not because of societal pressure.

She said, “We were friends for a long time, we found love date and we got married. I waited for so long because I wanted to be sure I was marrying for the right reasons and not for societal pressure. Even before I got married, there were pressure but I just turned deaf ear because if anything goes wrong in the marriage, I will be the one to pack up the pieces and you know the society. I promise to do it at the right time, and I believe I married at the right time.”

In other news, Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has advised motorists to desist from driving at high speed on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The thespian revealed that she almost had an accident on the bridge, even though she was not driving at full speed.

She disclosed that one of her friends lost his life on the bridge recently and wondered if the recent reconstruction would be a blessing or a curse to Lagos residents.

Nkechi insisted that the bridge was like a death trap.