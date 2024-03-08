Premier League Coaches Whose Teams Have Scored 1,000 Goals Under One Stint

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has become one of the coaches to stay at a Premier League club until his team recorded 1000 goals in all competitions.

During the Europa League match against Sparta Prague on Thursday night, March 7, Jurgen Klopp joined three other coaches who have achieved this feat.

The game ended in a humiliating 5-1 defeat for the hosts, jeopardizing their chance of qualifying for the quarter-final round. The Czech side will face the Premier League side in the return leg at Anfield on March 14.

But the win earned Klopp the special feat of being the first manager at Liverpool to record over 1,000 goals in one stint.

Uruguayan forward, Darwin Nunez scored the 1,000th goal for Liverpool in Jurgen Klopp’s era during the first half of the Europa League encounter with Sparta Prague. He also scored the 1,001st goal.

Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai increased Liverpool’s total to 1003 goals under Jurgen Klopp’s era as the Europa League game ended in an emphatic victory.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team hit the 1000th goal mark after 476 games, 71 games more than the number of games Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City played before the team recorded the same feat.

Below are the Premier League managers whose teams recorded 1,000 goals in one stint:

Pep Guardiola – Manchester City: 404 matches

Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool: 476 matches

Arsene Wenger – Arsenal: 554 matches

Sir Alex Ferguson – Manchester United: 601 matches