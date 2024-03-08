Lagos Police Apprehend Traffic Robber Who Operates With Toy Gun

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a traffic robber, Yusuf Jafar, notorious for robbing unsuspecting victims at gunpoint in the Isheri axis of Lagos state.

Naija News reports that the state police command announced the development in a statement on its official X account. The statement detailed that the suspect was arrested after a victim called the command with a complaint.

The Police further detailed that the suspected robber was arrested with a toy gun and knife.

A post by the state police command detailed that “Officers of Isheri Division, after receiving a distress call from a victim of traffic robbery who had been robbed at gunpoint, immediately mobilised to the scene and arrested the suspect.

“A toy pistol and a knife were recovered from him.”

Four students have been arrested in connection with the death of a fellow student at the Kwara State University (KWASU) community in Malete, Moro local government area.

The arrest, which took place on Wednesday, follows an altercation that occurred penultimate week at one of the private hostels located off the university premises.

According to reports from Vanguard, the conflict erupted after the deceased student was caught filming the four suspects without their permission.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, was allegedly recording a private discussion among the students when one of them noticed his actions.

Confronted about why he was filming without consent, the student reportedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation, sparking anger among the group.

The situation quickly escalated as the four students attacked him, leading to injuries that resulted in his death.