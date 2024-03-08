KWASU: Police Arrest Four Students Over Death Of Peer

Four students have been arrested in connection with the death of a fellow student at the Kwara State University (KWASU) community in Malete, Moro local government area.

The arrest, which took place on Wednesday, follows an altercation that occurred penultimate week at one of the private hostels located off the university premises.

According to reports from Vanguard, the conflict erupted after the deceased student was caught filming the four suspects without their permission.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, was allegedly recording a private discussion among the students when one of them noticed his actions.

Confronted about why he was filming without consent, the student reportedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation, sparking anger among the group.

The situation quickly escalated as the four students attacked him, leading to injuries that resulted in his death.

A student who craved anonymity said, “the victim later died from the severity of the beating meted out to him by the students.”

The State Police Public Relations officer, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi (DSP), confirmed the incident.

According to her, “The alleged culprits were four, but I cannot confirm their names now. They have been arrested while an investigation is still ongoing over the matter.”