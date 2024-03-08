Bandits Kill Two In Fresh Attack On Kaduna Mosque

At least two individuals lost their lives on Friday when suspected bandits attacked worshippers inside a mosque in Kaduna State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the assailants stormed the mosque at Anguwar Makera in the Kwasakwasa Community in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State today and unleashed terror on worshippers.

Residents who confirmed the incident to journalists revealed that the unfortunate event occurred at approximately 2 pm on Friday.

Hudu Kwasakwasa, a prominent figure within the community, verified the incident and stated that the assailants indiscriminately fired upon the worshippers, Daily Trust reported.

“The two worshipers killed were among other Muslims attacked at the Juma’at Mosque in Angwar Makera when the bandits opened fire on them and abducted others today (Friday). The victims have been buried at Old Kuyello cemetery,” the resident reportedly said.

He mentioned that the individuals were in the second raka’at of the salat when they were ambushed, resulting in the rest of the people fleeing for safety.

Furthermore, he disclosed that a few days prior, the same criminals kidnapped approximately 9 individuals in a settlement known as Angwar Kanawa in the Kwasakwasa region.

He urged for assistance from the relevant authorities, emphasizing that the bandits were carrying out attacks on the communities without facing any opposition.

The recent assault on the worshipers occurred within less than 24 hours of the bandits abducting over 287 students in the nearby Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

However, neither the State Government nor the State Police Command has issued any official statement regarding the incident as of the time of filing this report, Naija News understands.