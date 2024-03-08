BNXN Apologizes To Davido After ‘Disrespecting’ Him On Social Media

Nigerian musician, Daniel Etiese Benson, popularly known as BNXN, has issued an apology following a reprimand from his colleague, Dremo, for his perceived ‘disrespect’ towards DMW boss, David Adeleke (Davido).

Naija News understands that BNXN had made a subtle dig at Davido during a playful exchange with a fan of the DMW boss on X on Thursday.

The social media remark, however, did not settle well with Davido as the renowned singer and producer decided to remove a tweet in which he playfully hinted at a potential collaboration with BNXN.

Despite Davido’s reaction, BNXN took to social media to declare that he would go on to release the song even without Davido’s approval, stressing that he wrote “everything” while also claiming that fans blew his tweet “out of proportion.”

However, BNXN returned to X on Thursday night to apologize for his actions after DMW signee, Dremo scolded him for “disrespecting” his boss.

Dremo wrote on X, “@BNXN that tweet was mad disrespectful bro, you can’t be tweeting like you don’t know fans will blow shit out of proportion cos you clearly knew what you…”

Replying to the post, BNXN wrote: “No yawa. I’m sorry.”

