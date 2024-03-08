16 Feared Dead as Gunmen Attack Benue

Communities in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State were invaded by gunmen suspected to be bandits on Thursday, resulting in the loss of 16 lives.

Naija News reports that this development occurred just within the past 24 hours following attacks by rival militia groups on the Gbagir community in Ukum LG of the state, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 40 lives.

According to reports, the most recent attack occurred on Thursday when bandits unleashed violence across approximately 11 communities, engaging in a killing spree, as per a source.

The Punch indicated that the state’s deputy governor, Sam Ode, and security chiefs visited the area for an on-the-spot assessment.

In response, the Benue State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, assured that she would provide details about the incident after Commissioner of Police Emmanuel Adesina, who had gone to the troubled area, returned.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Senate resolved that the leadership of the National Assembly will meet with President Bola Tinubu over the worsening insecurity in the country.

This follows a motion of urgent importance raised by Senator Emmanuel Udende on the killing of over 50 people in fresh attacks in no less than five Benue State communities by terrorists disguised as herdsmen.