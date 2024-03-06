JUST IN: Gunmen Massacre Entire Family Of Seven In Fresh Benue Attack

At least 10 people were reportedly killed by alleged herdsmen on Tuesday afternoon in the communities of Azandeh, Mbasaa, Mbajiga, and Ityulugh, all part of the Torov district in the Ukum Local Government Area, Benue North senatorial zone.

Naija News gathered that residents believe the death toll to be at least 30, including a family of seven among the deceased, as identified by the community members.

Tersoo Iorbee, who witnessed the event, told The Nation that there was information about an anticipated attack by suspected herdsmen on the community.

Iorbee said: “More than one hour after that information, some gunmen with covered masks stormed Adzandeh settlement, shot at everyone in sight and when the dust was dawn 10 persons were confirmed dead, including a family of seven.”

Having narrowly escaped and taken refuge in another town, Msugh Aga recounted how armed herdsmen attacked, shooting at civilians before savagely cutting them into pieces with long knives and setting ablaze numerous houses.

The caretaker Chairman of Ukum Local Government Area, Hon. Victor Iorzaa, confirmed the incident and has ordered the Divisional Police Officer of Ukum to send additional personnel to the conflict zone, which is adjacent to Wukari Local Government Area in Taraba State, in efforts to halt further violence amidst ongoing attacks by suspected herdsmen.