Photos: Man Involved In Terrible Accident As Car Falls Off Major Bridge In Abuja

A yet-to-be-identified man and his friend were on Thursday, reportedly involved in a terrible accident at Berger roundabout bridge in Abuja.

Naija News learnt that the Toyota Camry, with registration number ABJ 135 HF, in which they were seated, fell off the bridge at about 3:10 p.m.

An eyewitness who spoke with Daily Trust said the vehicle was approaching the Area 1 axis of the nation’s capital when one of the tyres burst, causing a loss of control.

The source said, “I was here with my friend when the car fell off the bridge with speed; with the help of other people around, we were able to rescue them after which they were taken to the hospital.”

In other news, the Nigerian Police Force recently paraded nine individuals suspected of internet fraud, an informant to bandits, and eight other suspected criminals at its command in Zamfara State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Dalijan, presented the suspects to the public stating that the arrests were made by the Police Tactical Squad during various operations throughout the state.

Naija News understands that two females were among the suspects arrested.

One of the suspects, Dan-Umaru Abubakar, is believed to have played a significant role in the abduction of female students from the Federal University in Gusau last year.

The Commissioner of Police, however, assured that the investigation into Abubakar’s involvement is ongoing, and the police will continue their efforts until all suspects are apprehended and the students are safely reunited with their families.

Regarding the suspected internet fraudsters, Commissioner Dalijan stated that they were arrested based on credible intelligence. Further investigation revealed that these individuals had defrauded over 2,000 people. The suspects were found in possession of over N2 million in cash (N2,270,000), multiple SIM cards, and four motorcycles.