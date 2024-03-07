Police Arrest Bandits’ Informant, Others In Zamfara

The Nigerian Police Force recently paraded nine individuals suspected of internet fraud, an informant to bandits, and eight other suspected criminals at its command in Zamfara State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Dalijan, presented the suspects to the public stating that the arrests were made by the Police Tactical Squad during various operations throughout the state.

Naija News understands that two females were among the suspects arrested.

One of the suspects, Dan-Umaru Abubakar, is believed to have played a significant role in the abduction of female students from the Federal University in Gusau last year.

The Commissioner of Police, however, assured that the investigation into Abubakar’s involvement is ongoing, and the police will continue their efforts until all suspects are apprehended and the students are safely reunited with their families.

Regarding the suspected internet fraudsters, Commissioner Dalijan stated that they were arrested based on credible intelligence. Further investigation revealed that these individuals had defrauded over 2,000 people. The suspects were found in possession of over N2 million in cash (N2,270,000), multiple SIM cards, and four motorcycles.

A suspected supplier of firearms to the bandits, Nafisa Sani, who allegedly masterminded the abduction of her friend when bandits ran out of money and solicited her assistance, was also among those paraded, Naija News understands.

Nafisa was said to have offered her best friend to the suspected bandits.

“She masterminded the abduction of her own friend,” the police commissioner said.

He added: “Before then, she had been supplying arms and ammunition to bandits. And whenever they ran out of money, they solicited her assistance and she offered her best friend to be kidnapped.”

The police in Zamfara State are dedicated to eliminating suspected criminals, as emphasized by CP Dalijan during the presentation of the second female suspect accused of kidnapping a three-year-old child for ransom.

To further this goal, the police have set up information boxes throughout the state to encourage residents to provide crucial information that will aid in apprehending criminals and preventing their unlawful activities.

“All we need from you is information,” he said.

“We have introduced information boxes which we have placed at hospitals, schools, and ministries. All you need to do is to write the information. Don’t write your phone number or your name. Just put the information inside that box.”