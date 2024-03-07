NSCDC Arrests 85-Year-Old Suspected Kidnapper In Kano

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) captured an 85-year-old man named Ibrahim Usman for reportedly kidnapping a 3-year-old child from his community in Kano State.

Giving details of the events that led to the suspect’s arrest, NSCDC Spokesperson in the state, Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi, said the arrest took place at Yar’Adua Quarters, Rimin Kebe, in Ungoggo Local Government Area of the state, by officers from Ungoggo Division.

He said, “The 85 year old suspect, Ibrahim Usman abducted the victim, a 3-year-old boy who is a child in the neighbourhood and attempted to hide him in his friend’s residence situated at Hotoro Bypass in Kano State.

“Having suspected foul play, his friend refused to keep the boy in his custody and decided to alert residents where the suspect lived at Rimin Kebe who had been looking for the missing boy.

“This development led the suspect to run away and he was later picked up by personnel of the Corps of the Ungoggo division,” Leadership quoted the NSCDC spokesman saying.

According to him, the octogenarian had collected the victim’s father’s phone number two months ago without calling him once.

“Worthy of note is that the suspect had last 2 months collected the victim’s father’s phone number but never called him for once,” Abdullahi noted, adding that the NSCDC has launched an investigation into the case and upon conclusion, the suspect will be charged to court.