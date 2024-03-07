Liverpool Vs Man City: I Will Sit With My Kids To Watch Two Of The Best Teams In Europe Play On Sunday – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has acknowledged Liverpool and Manchester City as two of the best European teams.

The world anticipates as the two Premier League giants face each other at Anfield this Sunday.

Arteta, whose side is third in the Premier League, however, insists he doesn’t care who wins Sunday’s showdown between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s side.

According to him, Arsenal is “still not there” in the Premier League title race.

Naija News reports that Arsenal currently trails Liverpool by two points and Manchester City by one point in the intense title battle.

However, if Arteta’s team manages to defeat Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, they will temporarily claim the top spot.

In the event of a draw between Liverpool and City, Arsenal would maintain their position at the top due to a superior goal difference.

Nevertheless, Arteta remains cautious and unwilling to entertain the idea of Arsenal controlling their own fate in the title race at this stage.

“We can’t control that. We just have to focus on our game, try to win, and then on Sunday, it’s a game that should be beautiful to watch for any supporter,” Arteta told reporters on Thursday.

“I will sit there with my kids and enjoy watching two of the best teams in Europe.”

Arteta refrained from disclosing whether he held any inclination towards the outcome at Anfield.

Instead, he emphasized the importance of his players directing their attention towards triumphing over Brentford, a team they have already defeated twice this season, both in the Premier League and League Cup, at the Gtech Community Stadium.

“Privately and publicly, I have no preference (about the result) because it has nothing to do with me,” he said.

“We know the demands we have. We know the demands Brentford will put on us, then the fact we are still not there (in first place).

“We want to be better than where we are now. We have to continue to be better.”

Naija News reports that Arteta is determined to put an end to Arsenal’s two-decade-long quest for the Premier League title after surrendering an eight-point advantage to City in the previous season.