List Of Dignitaries At Herbert Wigwe’s Night Of Tributes Service

Family, friends, business associates and workers, have paid their tributes to the former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Late Herbert Wigwe.

Dignitaries and family members converged at the Eko Hotel in Lagos on Wednesday for a night of tributes to the late banker and philanthropist.

Naija News reports that the event was filled with a palpable sense of loss and sorrow as mourners joined family and friends to bid farewell to a visionary leader who had left an indelible mark on the corporate world.

Among the respected dignitaries who were in attendance were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and the Chairman of Coronation Group, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.

Others at the event included the Chairman/CEO Of Berkeley Group Plc, Henry Imasekha; Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje; former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, among others.

Recall that the late Wigwe died in a helicopter crash in California, near the Nevada border, in the United States of America, alongside his wife, Doreen, son, Chizzy and the former Managing Director of Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.