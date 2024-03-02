Wigwe Built Private Tomb Before Helicopter Crash In USA

The tragic passing of Herbert Wigwe, the esteemed former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, alongside his wife, Chizoba, son, Chizi, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former group chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), has cast a sombre shadow across Nigeria.

Their untimely demise in a helicopter crash in the United States last month has left the nation in mourning.

The bereaved family last week announced the burial arrangements for these distinguished individuals, setting the stage for a heartfelt farewell.

Isiokpo, the hometown of the late business mogul, is undergoing significant transformations in preparation for the burial ceremony scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2024.

The entire community is bustling with activity; roads are being refurbished, potholes filled, and the landscape beautified to honor Wigwe’s final return.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Isiokpo and the parish are receiving facelifts to accommodate the mourners who will gather to pay their respects.

The burial will take place amid extensive preparations, with several hectares of land being set aside for parking to manage the influx of guests expected from across the globe.

The efforts to prepare Isiokpo for this solemn occasion reflect the deep respect and affection the community holds for Wigwe, who was not only a towering figure in Nigeria’s business landscape but also a beloved son of the land.

Wigwe’s legacy includes the construction of a private mausoleum within the sprawling grounds of Wigwe International University, a testament to his foresight and meticulous planning.

The mausoleum, adorned with Italian Carrara marble and finished with foreign granite galaxy, stands as a majestic final resting place for the Wigwe family.

It features an inscription that embodies the strength and hope that Dr. Wigwe has left behind: “Do not grief, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.”

The university itself, a significant part of Wigwe’s legacy, showcases his commitment to local development and unity across diverse Nigerian communities.

With a workforce composition reflecting both local and national contributions, the institution is a symbol of Wigwe’s detribalized vision and philanthropic spirit.

A credible source who spoke with Vanguard said, “He built this private cemetery before he started the university. His house here has been designed to have a special gate and walls separated from the university. I can tell you that he had a big vision. Very good vision and he was making efforts to ensure that those visions came to a reality. But what I cannot tell you right now is whether those visions will still be achieved.

“It is only the owner of the vision that can implement his visions to the letter. I cannot say if those visions including the university will be accomplished in line with the dreams of the owner of the vision”.