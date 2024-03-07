‘I Have Been Through Pain For Over A Year’ – Frank Edoho Opens Up

Nigerian media personality, Frank Edoho, has revealed he has been experiencing pain for over a year and is ready to speak on the issue.

Naija News reports that Frank made this known in a post via Instagram stories on Thursday.

According to him, the person who caused him pain turns out to be someone he had protected over the years.

He wrote, “I have been through pain for over a year and now I’m ready to tell everything. Standby. The person who tortured me the most turned out to be someone who I have protected for years.”

In other news, Nigerian comedian Oghenekowhoyan Onaibe Desmond, popularly known as Destalker, has opened up on his battle with depression.

The comedian disclosed that he tried to take his life three times.

He stated that after graduating from the tertiary institution he could not get a job and had to become a commercial motorcyclist.

Destalker explained that his inability to secure a job, coupled with demands from his family members, drove him into depression.

He shared his story in the latest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast.

However, the comedian said that he later realised that when a person is trying to take their life, it means that the miracle is close.